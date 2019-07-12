CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To Let A 17-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Die In The Street

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.

Leave a comment

On June 18, 2018, 17-year-old Erin Carey survived a gunshot wound to the head in Chicago. However, as he was lying in the street, a white sheet was thrown over him by the paramedics and he was left for dead, not being treated for an hour. Fox 5 reports, “Shortly after the shooting, TV cameras captured Carey moving under the sheet for at least 15 minutes.” He later died at the hospital.

Now the Chicago Paramedics are calling his death a “tragic error.” Carey’s family filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said, “I can tell you that, yes, we have changed procedures in the aftermath of that tragic error.” He also said paramedics are now required to attach heart monitors to every patient to confirm their vital signs. That said, no one has been discipline for the incident.

The lawsuit from the family alleges that paramedics could have assessed the 17-year-old and taken him to a hospital for proper care and “at least a dignified transition into death.” The family accuses the paramedics and Chicago Fire Department for “conscious disregard” when they placed a white sheet over Erin Carey.

The lawsuit says Carey most likely would have survived if he had been treated soon and seeks damages “to prevent a repetition of these circumstances.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The family has not spoken out recently but shortly after the shooting Carey’s father, Eric Carey, spoke at a televised news conference, saying,  “Somebody truly dropped the ball on this. I think the Fire Department really dropped the ball on my son. Did you check and even see if he had a pulse?”

Fox 5 reports, “Erin Carey’s mother and administrator of estate, Mechelle Moore Carter, is suing the city and the unnamed paramedics who covered her son.”

Erin Carey was graduated from Evanston Township High School the same month he was killed.

We hope his family gets justice.

Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To Let A 17-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Die In The Street was originally published on newsone.com

Chicago

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close