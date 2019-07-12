Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not so nice purposes.

As spotted on Raw Story the National Republican Congressional Committee sent out an email blast to their constituents; included was a shady meme about Colin Kaepnernick. The post painted him as non patriotic with a caption saying “WHO DO YOU STAND WITH? DONALD TRUMP AND THE BETSY ROSS FLAG OR ANTI-AMERICAN FLAG COLIN KAEPERNICK?” Even worse the photo of the former NFL player was noticeably a couple shades darker.

Naturally the jig was spotted online and the organization instantly faced criticism. A Democratic operative stated ““House Republicans are running on racism, plain and simple. It’s disgusting, it’s offensive and it should be fireable, but there’s no accountability in the Republican Party”. When pressed on the issue by Yahoo News NRCC communications director Chris Pack insisted that “the photo was not darkened.”

"In an email to Yahoo News NRCC Communications Director Chris Pack insisted, 'The photo was not darkened.'" https://t.co/s7oMnc1Uag pic.twitter.com/deCyT05vnX — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) July 11, 2019

Colin Kaepnernick has yet to comment on the matter.

