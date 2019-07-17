CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

#LHHNY’s Mendeecees To Be Released In 2020

Leave a comment
Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith at VH1 Big In 2015

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

EXCLUSIVE via Bossip.com:

Here’s some good news for Love & Hip Hop: New York‘s Yandy Smith-Harris: Her incarcerated husband and former co-star Mendeecees Harris is set to be released from federal prison next year after being sentenced to at least eight years for drug trafficking.

Mendeecees’ release date is now November 2020, which means he’ll serve a little more than half of his actual sentence, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Under a plea deal, Mendeecees admitted that from 2006 to 2008, he helped to ferry hard drugs from New York City to the Rochester, NY area.

In 2015, a federal judge sentenced Mendeecees to eight to ten years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that flooded upstate New York with heroin and cocaine.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He appealed the decision, but the Appellate Court ultimately upheld his original sentence.

Mendeecees had already served 15 months before he was granted bail in the case, and that was considered time served, according to court papers, bringing a grand total of his hard time to approximately five years.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The 40-year-old was initially incarcerated in Pennsylvania but has since been transferred to a medium-security facility in New Jersey, likely to be closer to Smith-Harris and his four children.

Mendeecees has said that he’s used his time on the inside wisely, saying in court papers that successfully completed a substance abuse prevention program, classes on how to parent from prison and courses in money management, health and nutrition and public speaking.

See Also: Yandy Smith-Harris Sets The Record Straight About Her Marriage To Mendeecees

#LHHNY’s Mendeecees To Be Released In 2020 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Mendeecees , Yandy Smith-Harris

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close