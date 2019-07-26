CLOSE
Jig’s Up: Jay-Z No Longer Performing At Woodstock 50

The music festival isn't even in Upstate, New York anymore. Bruh.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

The beleaguered Woodstock 50 continues to stock up on L. The latest, Jay-Z will no longer be performing at the musical festival.

According to the Associated Press, the Jigga Man has dropped out of the line-up. The three-day festival is scheduled to go down August 16 – 18.

Jay-Z isn’t the only name to jump ship as John Fogerty, who performed at the original Woodstock, also announced he will not be performing. Hova was supposed to headline on Sunday, August 18.

Originally, the festival was supposed to go down at Watkins Glen International racetrack in Watkins Glen, New York. However, the venue pulled out in April. Shortly after organizers told press the event was off, the promoters said it was still on, and later said it would be moved to another nearby location.

However, last Thursday (July 18), Bloomberg News reported the venue had been moved from out of upstate New York to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

You might as well call the festival something else at this point.

