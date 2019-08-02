CLOSE
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

James Baldwin

Source: julio donoso / Getty

Today would’ve been legendary playwright and civil rights activist, James Baldwin‘s 94th birthday. It’s sad to think that we’re still seeking justice for the same issues Baldwin was fighting for 40 years ago.

If he were here today, he’d probably feel that although we’ve come a long way as a nation — not much has changed. However, his life is proof that when you write something down on paper, your legacy far transcends your time here in the physical.

@Common: Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend and icon James Baldwin! He may be gone but his work continues to inspire millions of people around the world. RIP.

@MichaelEricDyson: aldwin inspired me to read between the lines and beneath the surface, reading me into black manhood with the wise counsel and steady affection of a big brother or loving father.” One of the greatest sages, prophets and seers we have ever known. Happy birthday!

@Marclamonthill: Happy 95th Birthday to one of my heroes, the incomparable James Baldwin. Selfishly, I wish he could have lived longer so that I could have had the honor of meeting him. But I also can’t help but think about how desperately the world presently needs his mind, his voice and his witness.

Rest In Peace, Uncle Jimmy

 

Hit the flip to check out these powerful James Baldwin quotes that still rang true today.

Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
