Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today

Today would’ve been legendary playwright and civil rights activist, James Baldwin‘s 94th birthday. It’s sad to think that we’re still seeking justice for the same issues Baldwin was fighting for 40 years ago.

James Baldwin, who would have turned 94 today, from his 1965 debate with William F. Buckley. “It comes as a great shock…to discover that the flag to which you have pledged allegiance…has not pledged allegiance to you.” Full debate here: https://t.co/HOWIK5uU01 pic.twitter.com/vvm4es4GPD — Kamran Javadizadeh (@kjavadizadeh) August 2, 2018

If he were here today, he’d probably feel that although we’ve come a long way as a nation — not much has changed. However, his life is proof that when you write something down on paper, your legacy far transcends your time here in the physical.

@Common: Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend and icon James Baldwin! He may be gone but his work continues to inspire millions of people around the world. RIP.

@MichaelEricDyson: aldwin inspired me to read between the lines and beneath the surface, reading me into black manhood with the wise counsel and steady affection of a big brother or loving father.” One of the greatest sages, prophets and seers we have ever known. Happy birthday!

@Marclamonthill: Happy 95th Birthday to one of my heroes, the incomparable James Baldwin. Selfishly, I wish he could have lived longer so that I could have had the honor of meeting him. But I also can’t help but think about how desperately the world presently needs his mind, his voice and his witness.

Rest In Peace, Uncle Jimmy

Hit the flip to check out these powerful James Baldwin quotes that still rang true today.

