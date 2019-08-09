CLOSE
Leslie Jones To Headline Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special

The veteran 'Saturday Night Live' cast member's special is tapped for a 2020 release.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

For the past five years, Leslie Jones has emerged as one of Saturday Night Live‘s most valued cast members, and her work in film has also garnered her well-deserved praise. Jones is now set to headline a stand-up comedy special on Netflix, bringing her back to her onstage roots.

Deadline reports:

Jones recently wrapped her fifth season on Saturday Night Live, work which has earned her three Emmy nominations and inclusion on the Time 100 list. She has covered the most recent summer and winter Olympics for NBC and was the host of The 2017 BET Awards. Her one-hour comedy special, Problem Child, was broadcast on Showtime in 2010. She can next be heard as the voice of brassy, villainess character Zeta in Angry Birds 2, out worldwide on August 16.

Jones announced news of the special via Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (August 8). The special will air in 2020.

Congratulations to Leslie Jones!

Leslie Jones To Headline Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special was originally published on hiphopwired.com

