Jay-Z & Will Smith Invest In Outdoor Camping App Hipcamp

Hipcamp is best explained as sort of an Airbnb for finding campsites, RVs, and more.

A new app is hoping to bring outdoor camping to wider audiences by way of a similar model to temporary lodging company Airbnb. Hipcamp just received a big round of funding from several investment partners, including Jay-Z and Will Smith.

On Tuesday (August 13), Alyssa Ravasio, the CEO and founder of Hipcamp, announced the involvement of Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, and Will Smith’s Dreamers Fund. According to a publicist’s e-mail, the Brooklyn business mogul’s group invested $1 million, adding to an overall $25 million dollar funding round that was announced around three weeks ago.

From Ravasio’s blog post on Hipcamp:

Today, I’m beyond honored to welcome Marcy Venture Partners and Dreamers Fund to the Hipcamp community. Marcy Venture Partners is co-founded by Shawn Carter (“Jay-Z”), Jay Brown, and Larry Marcus, and Dreamers Fund is co-founded by Will Smith, Keisuke Honda, Kosaku Yada, and Takeshi Nakanishi. Through our partnership with the Cultural Leadership Fund, we’re proud to collaborate with some of the world’s most influential cultural leaders, taking a major step toward achieving our mission to get more people outside. Our vision for Hipcamp is to fundamentally shift culture in a way that fosters widespread connections to the outdoors, encompassing every person who needs to breathe fresh air and directly experience nature’s awe-inspiring impact.

Considering that people young and old are looking for ways to incorporate the outdoors more into their lives, this could prove to be a fruitful venture for Hov and the Fresh Prince. Hipcamp provides campers options for over 300,000 campsites, public parks, RVs and more.

Learn more about Hipcamp here.

Jay-Z & Will Smith Invest In Outdoor Camping App Hipcamp was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hipcamp , Jay Z , Will Smith

