Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Charged, Security Guard Demanded $500K Per Cops

Trying to extort an NFL player via his lawyer is a tough play.

Miami Dolphins v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Ezekiel Elliott dodged the jig. The Dallas Cowboys running back won’t face charges in a Las Vegas incident where he shoved a security guard, who also allegedly tried to extort him for $500,000 after the fact.

As for the charges, according to TMZ, in late July, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department met with prosecutors and decided not to move forward with charges after a review of all the evidence.

Previously, Kyle Johnson, 19, was working as a security guard at the Electric Daisy Carnival when he was knocked over a metal railing in a parking lot during a dispute back on May 19. Although Elliott was cuffed, he was not arrested because Johnson refused to press charges.

It wasn’t until after the NFL didn’t suspend Elliott that Johnson filed a police report. That’s when Johnson and his father proceeded to jump out the winder with their demands.

See Also: Ezekiel Elliott Sues The NFL Over Domestic Violence Investigation

Per TMZ:

Police docs show Kelly emailed Zeke’s attorneys just days after the altercation with AT LEAST 14 things he wanted from the running back to stay quiet on the incident … including $500,000 cash.

The list of demands featured a public apology from Elliott, a press conference with Elliott and Kyle, $25,000 for the junior college football team Kyle played for, and signed jerseys from Zeke, Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott.

The demands list also included — among several other things — tickets to Cowboys games (both home and road), Ohio State games and a meet and greet with Jerry Jones and his son.

Police docs show one of Elliott’s attorneys responded to Kelly’s email with a phone call … and Kelly claims in that conversation the attorney told him “what [he] was doing was extortion.”

Ya think?

Elliott is still holding out as he tries to renegotiate his contract.

