CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare Products Behind Glass

Walmart Earnings Beat Expectations

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Have you ever walked into a store only to find the Black haircare products behind the counter or locked up in a glass cabinet? That was Jasmine Saunders’ experience at her local Walmart in California. While perusing the haircare aisle, she, along with a few other women of color, waited for an employee to come and unlock the cabinets.

In a statement to NBC News, Saunders said, “One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up to read directions, ingredients etc. I could not believe the emotional response it elicited, I felt as if the second I stepped into that aisle, that it had already been determined I’m a potential thief – as well as anyone else who looks like me.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Once Saunders selected her products, they were then handed over to the employee, who took the items over to the register and held them until she was ready to check out. She was so offended by the behavior of the employee that she decided against making the purchase. “It was embarrassing to feel a part of a group being singled out,” she said. “I left my cart just sitting in an aisle.”

Unfortunately this isn’t Saunders first time experiencing this kind of discrimination from the mega-retailer. At a Walmart closer to her job, the Black haircare products were also locked behind cabinets. When she inquired about it, she was told that any item that is frequently stolen will be put in a cabinet, not just Black haircare products.

We are no stranger to this kind of thing. Race discrimination cases have been filed against Walmart in New York, Long Island and Virginia. The practice of locking up Black haircare products is wrong, but escorting the items to the register until you’re ready for purchase is beyond insulting. Retailers will change these practices once they respect the impact of the black dollar. What do you think? Is Walmart wrong for locking up Black haircare products?

Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare Products Behind Glass was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

walmart

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession…
08.23.19
Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare…

"One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up…
08.23.19
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
Texas Cops Who Led Mentally Ill Man By…

Two white police officers in Galveston, Texas, will not face any criminal proceedings after a viral photograph showed them leading…
08.22.19
Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days…

https://youtu.be/fAG3AB9BN9c The Bowie State University is mourning the loss of two students, killed just days apart. In May, 18-year-old Damion…
08.22.19
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close