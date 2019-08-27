CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Alexis Ohanian Subtly Shades His Wife’s “Rival” Maria Sharapova With The Perfect T-Shirt Selection

Serena Williams seriously hit the jackpot with this guy

The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Source: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Serena Williams’ Husband Is Her Ultimate Supporter And The Best Troll

We all love Serena Williams, but her husband Alexis Ohanian is undoubtedly her biggest fan.

Even for people who don’t watch tennis, a majority of the world definitely know two things: that Serena is the GOAT, and that she has a longstanding “rivalry” with Maria Sharapova–despite the fact that the latter hasn’t beat Serena since 2004.

Throughout the years, both athletes have said some shady things about one another, but Sharapova is known for taking shots at Williams. Just a few years ago, in 2017, Maria released a memoir that focused a lot on her rival, at one point claiming that Serena hates her for being “skinny,” later calling her body, “intimidating”…even though Sharapova is actually 5 inches taller.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon.”

“First of all, her physical presence is much stronger and bigger than you realize watching TV, She has thick arms and thick legs and is so intimidating and strong. And tall, really tall.”

Beside her history of not-so-subtly shading Serena, Maria also has a history of using some banned substances. Maria got a two-year ban from tennis in 2016 after she was caught using performance-enhancing drugs.

That brings us to present day, as Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova faced off at the US Open on Monday, in their first match against each other in over 3 years. This also makes it their first match since Sharapova’s PED ban.

Serena’s husband Alexis was in the audience, of course, and when he arrived to the match, he was wearing a simple black jacket. But later on, sometime in the middle of the game, Ohanian unbuttoned his jacket to reveal a D.A.R.E. shirt underneath.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar, D.A.R.E. is the drug education program that almost every child of the ’90s was put through in school, mostly known for their famous slogan, “D.A.R.E. to keep kids off drugs.”

So, a shirt about keeping kids off drugs, Serena playing a match against someone who was recently banned for their drug usage….you see where we’re going with this.

With the undyingly petty support of her husband radiating from the stands, Serena won in two sets with a score of 6-1, 6-1 — which marks her 19th consecutive victory against Maria Sharapova.

The subtlest of drags are always the most efficient and Alexis’ T-shirt choice was a beautiful cherry on top for Serena’s win.

Alexis Ohanian Subtly Shades His Wife’s “Rival” Maria Sharapova With The Perfect T-Shirt Selection was originally published on globalgrind.com

Maria Sharapova , Serena Williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking…

From Fox5atlanta  Everyone has dreams of traveling the world, but unfortunately most of us can not afford it. Well, Delta…
08.28.19
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant-Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!  KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken”…
08.27.19
Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White…

Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being…
08.27.19
Police Removed Face Tattoos From Bank Heist Suspect’s…

Tyrone Lamont Allen has numerous tattoos on his face that witnesses aren’t sure they saw. Portland authorities claim an unidentified…
08.27.19
Klan Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In Durham

Saturday evening in Durham, Democratic Candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at the Founders Banquet for the Durham Committee on Affairs…
08.26.19
New Details Emerge About Apple’s Next iPhone, Water…

Apple’s worst-kept secret is its three new iPhone 11 models featuring that not so attractive triple-camera system on the back.…
08.26.19
Police Investigate Possible Noose At Oakland Elementary School

Early Wednesday morning, parents and school administrators came across a tangle of heavy rope hanging from a chainlink fence at…
08.26.19
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession…
08.23.19
Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare…

"One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up…
08.23.19
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close