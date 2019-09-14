Kim Kardashian-West Is Not Worried About Trump Backlash

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted September 13, 2019
View this post on Instagram
#KimKardashian on if she was worried about backlash for working with president #Trump on prison reform. 🎥 @theviewabc
A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on Sep 15, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT
#KimKardashian on if she was worried about backlash for working with president #Trump on prison reform. 🎥 @theviewabc
A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on Sep 15, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT
NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER