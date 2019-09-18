Alicia Keys makes her long awaited return as she and Miguel brave the rainy weather in the star-studded slow motion Matrix-ish visual to “Show Me Love.” Love hurts, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Teyana Taylor Young Thug, E-40 featuring Payroll Giovanni, Peezy and Sada Baby, and more.

T.I. FT. TEYANA TAYLOR – “YOU (BE THERE)”

ALICIA KEYS FT. MIGUEL – “SHOW ME LOVE”

YOUNG THUG – “JUST HOW IT IS”

E-40 FT. PAYROLL GIOVANNI, PEEZY & SADA BABY – “I COME FROM THE GAME”

MASEGO – “BIG GIRLS”

L’ORANGE & JEREMIAH JAE – “AFTER ALLEY LIFE”

LITTLE SIMZ FT. MICHAEL KIWANUKA – “FLOWERS”

JACK HARLOW – “HEAVY HITTER”

LIFE OF A BANDANA – “KXNG CROOKED”

Watch: Alicia Keys ft. Miguel “Show Me Love” & More New Music Videos was originally published on hiphopwired.com

