Baltimore Mayor Jack Young Set To Announce Nearly 700 New Positions In The City

Mayor Jack Young

Source: James Johnson/Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is set to announce nearly 700 new positions across Baltimore Monday morning.

This comes on the heels of a new effort to connect more young people with job and educational opportunities.

At Monday’s event Mayor Young will announce hundreds of new positions and highlight improvements to “Archways to Opportunities,” McDonald’s comprehensive education program available to all eligible employees.

