Lil Kim Is Fur Real About Squaring Up With This Animal Rights Activist Who Harassed Her In NYC

Animal rights activists must not have gotten the memo that fashion icon and rapper Lil’ Kim ain’t the one to mess with. The Bed Stuy beauty stopped by the Verizon Media Studios, BUILD on Tuesday afternoon to promote her new album ‘9’ which is due out October 11th, 2019. It’s her first studio album in 14 years.

The beauty looked stunning in a chic black and white outfit. She wore a white high collar shirt with a black studded corset belt, black pants, and grommet thigh high peep toe shoes. She wore a long black wig. The rapper looked great!

However, there were complications and confrontations outside the BUILD Studio. Multiple animal rights protestors were outside and yelled at the beauty, “Stop wearing fur!” One protestor got to close and was throwing things at Lil’ Kim and she had to remind them she was from Brooklyn!

Lil’ Kim started walking toward the woman and telling her to back up and looked ready to pop off in her fly outfit. It got so bad that Lil’ Kim’s security had to protect the animal rights protestor and protect her from Lil’ Kim!

I’m all for publicly protesting your beliefs; however, you should never get to the point where you and endangering another individual. I appreciate Lil’ Kim protecting and standing up for herself, even if her security was there to do it for herself!

Kim said act up, you can get snatched up! pic.twitter.com/u6ibhAhk1w — kimber-li (@BLANCOBARDI) October 8, 2019

Check out the video and let us know who was in the wrong during this altercation (hint: it ain’t Lil’ Kim). What do you think beauties?

