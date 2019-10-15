CLOSE
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide Awareness

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click the link below learn more about his personal sacrifices to bring awareness to this important issue in our communities.

Marine veteran Travis Snyder left his job, sold his car, got rid of his apartment and hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Snyder says he began the 42-day journey because of his personal tie to the issue. In April, a friend from Snyder’s unit in Afghanistan died by suicide, stunning Snyder and his friends. “I guess you could say it was a wake-up call to check in on each other a little more often,” he told CNN. Within weeks of starting, Snyder’s mission was met with an outpouring of love, with some people even joining him for stretches of the hike. In Snyder’s final post from the trek, he wrote, “Together, we will make a tremendous difference.” (📸:Travis Snyder)

