No matter where you are in your natural hair journey, we can all agree that replenishing our hair care products can be pretty pricey. From pre-poos, hair masks, deep conditioners and more, your regimen could easily set you back almost $100.00. While you’d much rather pay top dollar for quality products, that doesn’t mean that you will pass up on a great deal. In the spirit of shopping on a budget, we’ve compiled some of the natural hair essentials every naturalista needs. Best of all, each product is under $20.00! Yes, you read that correctly! So get your credit card handy and get ready to save big with our favorite haircare finds!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

10 Under $20 Natural Hair Products Every Naturalista Needs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

tatayanayomary Posted October 28, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: