Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has Been Missing For A Week [VIDEO]

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has gone missing since the evening hours of October 30th. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive.com, the 21-year-old was in good spirits the last time she talked to her family but has not been seen or heard from since her roommate said she asked for a ride to the liquor store.

After they returned to the residence at approximately 12:30 p.m,  the roommate says she went to bed and that’s the last time she saw Crawford. Crawford’s last social media post was around 9:24 when she posted on an Instagram group story.

The Athens, Georgia native’s bedroom was just as she’d left it on October 26, when she told friends she stopped sleeping in the bedroom due to a previous incident police would not divulge. Crawford had been sleeping in the apartment’s living room ever since, saying she no longer felt comfortable in the bedroom. The roommate says that although the two weren’t on speaking terms due to that incident, she did take her to the liquor store.

According to 11alive.com, Crawford’s phone, ID and debit card are also missing.

One of her sisters shared that Alexis was her role model. “Please prevent any evil that would come her way,” she said in a press conference with several other distraught family members in the background, including Alexis’s father, who said he wouldn’t leave Atlanta until his daughter was found.

Crawford is described as 5’5, approximately 140 pounds with a mole under her right eye.

Crawford’s family and police encourage anyone with any information they believe is relevant to the case to call or text Atlanta Crimestoppers.  You can do both anonymously.

They are particularly encouraging the Atlanta University Center community and the Atlanta metropolitan area to provide any information, no matter how trivial it seems. There is a reward for information leading to Crawford’s safe return.

PHOTOS: Crawford family

Atlanta , Missing Person

