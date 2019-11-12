CLOSE
Kanye West Taking MAGA Tap Dance Routine To Joel Osteen’s Church

The Chicago superstar and the Houston televangelist have become close in recent months.

Kanye West has been going hard for his Christian faith just as much as he’s been diving back into his love of all things President Donald Trump. The Chicago superstar is taking his MAGA tap dance routine on the road to Houston and will appear at Joel Osteen’s church this coming Sunday.

We’ll let TMZ take it from here:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Ye and Joel have been talking fairly regularly recently … they’ve become friends, especially since Kanye has doubled down in his devotion to God.

We’re told the plan is for Kanye to show up at Joel’s 11 AM service in Houston this coming Sunday at the Lakewood Church. Kanye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel that will last between 20 and 30 minutes.

Our sources say Joel wants his congregation — which stands 45,000 strong — and his TV audience — which stands at 10 million in the U.S. alone — to hear how Kanye has overcome significant adversity in his life.

As one source put it, “Kanye used to be about nothing greater than himself. Now it’s all about a higher power.” BTW, Kanye has echoed this sentiment before. We’re told Joel will ask Kanye to contrast his life then and now.

The outlet adds that West isn’t slated to perform but will be in attendance at the 11AM service.

Kanye West Taking MAGA Tap Dance Routine To Joel Osteen’s Church  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

