CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip Hop Take On ‘Romeo & Juliet’

He builds on the story of a graphic novel.

2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Spike Lee will be adapting a DC Comics/Vertigo graphic novel called Prince of Cats into a movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comic, which was written and illustrated by Ron Wimberly, is described as an “80s-set hip-hop take on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, with the tragic star-crossed love story seen through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet’s angry and duel-loving cousin.”

Unsung Cruise

The description continues:

“The film centers on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers, who navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling — including katanas — with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world. That world includes hip-hop essentials such as DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti.”

Lee will rewrite the script and partner with Wimberly and Selwyn Seyfu Hinds for the story.

Hinds wrote the initial screenplay for the adaptation of the graphic novel. His knowledge of the hip hop world stems from his tenure as the editor-in-chief of The Source magazine. Hinds also doubles as a comic writer, having penned an episode of Jordan Peele‘s update of The Twilight Zone.

Lakeith Stanfield was original slated to star in the Prince of Cats movie, however he’s no longer attached.

Meanwhile, Lee is still building off the success of his movie BlacKkKlansman, which garnered him Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Director. He won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film. Currently, Lee is in postproduction on Da 5 Bloods, a thriller which includes Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser and Jonathan Majors in its ensemble.

Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip Hop Take On ‘Romeo & Juliet’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close