Ol Dirty Bastard’s Son Pays Homage To Father With New Honey Ale

It's a sweet gesture from a loving son...

Wu-Tang Clan In Concert - Louisville, KY

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Its been 15 years since the untimely death of Hip-Hop legend Ol Dirty Bastard, and though the Wu-Tang Clan OG has been gone for more than a decade his presence still loams large on the game and with the help of his son, it will continue to do so.

According to TMZ, Young Dirty Bastard has embarked on a new venture with Circa Brewing to create a new honey ale flavored candy juice for adults dubbed Young Dirty Brew, which YDB says is a tribute to his late father as has been his dream ever since he first saw his daddy downing some of that OE (Olde English). A rep for YDB, Avery “Msartistry,” told TMZ that ODB’s namesake put up a cool $60K to get the new alcoholic beverage off the ground (not bad) and that customers should be able to get their fill just in time for the new year.

We’re told YDB and his biz partners, Divine Everlasting and Logan Feldman, took about 6 months to perfect their ale, and 100 cases go on sale New Year’s Eve in select New York liquor stores, bars and online.

Will you be getting Dirt McGirt drunk for New Years Eve? Let us know in the comments section.

Ol Dirty Bastard’s Son Pays Homage To Father With New Honey Ale  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ol Dirty Bastard

