Money In The Bank: Floyd Mayweather Un-Retires, Wants 2 Fights In 2020

It’s not like he really left, but Floyd Mayweather is back. The pro boxing legend recently revealed that he’s returning to the ring for two fights in 2020, including a UFC bout.

Per 2019 protocol, the leader of the Money Team announced his return via Instagram

More details, for now, are shaking loose about his plans.

Reports TMZ:

Nothing is set in stone yet … it’s all being worked out and the situation is very fluid. But, for now, we’re being told one name that’s being seriously considered is Manny Pacquiao.

Floyd has been interested in a rematch for years and he feels the time is right — especially with Manny being healthy and coming off a great victory over Keith Thurman.

It’s also worth noting that Manny is no longer repped by Bob Arum and is now a part of Al Haymon’s promotion. Hayman famously works closely with Mayweather.

As for the UFC component, we’re told Floyd wants another boxing match with a UFC star, preferably someone who has impressed with stand-up striking skills.

Mayweather’s last UFC bout was in 2017 when he blessed Conor McGregor with that work. McGregor wants a rematch, but don’t bet on that one.

