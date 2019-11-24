CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Money In The Bank: Floyd Mayweather Un-Retires, Wants 2 Fights In 2020

The Money Team is starting to put together next year's schedule.

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

It’s not like he really left, but Floyd Mayweather is back. The pro boxing legend recently revealed that he’s returning to the ring for two fights in 2020, including a UFC bout.

Unsung Cruise

Per 2019 protocol, the leader of the Money Team announced his return via Instagram

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

View this post on Instagram

Coming out of retirement in 2020

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

More details, for now, are shaking loose about his plans.

Reports TMZ:

Nothing is set in stone yet … it’s all being worked out and the situation is very fluid. But, for now, we’re being told one name that’s being seriously considered is Manny Pacquiao.

Floyd has been interested in a rematch for years and he feels the time is right — especially with Manny being healthy and coming off a great victory over Keith Thurman.

It’s also worth noting that Manny is no longer repped by Bob Arum and is now a part of Al Haymon’s promotion. Hayman famously works closely with Mayweather.

As for the UFC component, we’re told Floyd wants another boxing match with a UFC star, preferably someone who has impressed with stand-up striking skills.

Mayweather’s last UFC bout was in 2017 when he blessed Conor McGregor with that work. McGregor wants a rematch, but don’t bet on that one.

Money In The Bank: Floyd Mayweather Un-Retires, Wants 2 Fights In 2020  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Floyd Mayweather

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Kennesaw State Star Basketball Player, Four Others Charged…

A star player on Kennesaw State’s women’s basketball team has been arrested and charged with murder. Kamiyah Street, the team’s…
11.25.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…

No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his…
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…

Fall is quickly approaching, which means #HotGirlSummer is coming to an end. And while those of us with weak knees…
11.22.19
Samuel L. Jackson Film In Limbo After Sexual…

A premiere for Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Banker' was canceled. The movie is based on Bernard Garrett.
11.22.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close