CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma Cop’s Order

The coffee chain apologized on behalf of the employee, who allegedly also apologized and claimed the name jab was just a joke.

Starbucks Store at Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets Mall

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order as “PIG” in the name portion. The employee allegedly apologized to the cop, saying it was just a joke.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Local outlet KTLU reports:

It was a quick trip to get coffee that left Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara with a bad taste in his mouth.

His officer stopped by a Starbucks in Glenpool to grab five cups of coffee for all his dispatchers working on Thanksgiving.

But when the officer picked up the cups, the word “PIG” was printed on them.

After seeing the cups, O’Mara called and spoke to the Starbucks manager.

He said they offered to reprint the cups if the officer brought them back, which was not the kind of apology the chief was looking for.

Instead he took to social media, where the photo has taken off.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The social media post in question was a now-deleted Facebook post showing the word “PIG” in place of the name for the order. Starbucks issued a statement and called the act by the employee “unacceptable” by their standards.

The officer claims the employee apologized to him and said it was just all in fun.

Photo: Getty

Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma Cop’s Order  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Starbucks

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Says Legalizing Weed Is…

You can pay for school but money can’t buy you common sense. Michael Bloomberg is about to learn a thing…
12.03.19
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind…

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on…
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored with a commemorative statue in Montgomery, Alabama marking the 64th anniversary of her…
12.03.19
Terrelle Pryor Charged With Simple Assault, Girlfriend Charged…

New details are emerging stemming from the stabbing incident regarding NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor, including the involvement of another…
12.02.19
In Her Feelings: Amazon Will Be Making Its…

Alexa, the voice assistant that lives inside your Amazon smart speaker you just purchased on Black Friday, will be getting…
12.02.19
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Thinks The NBA…

Despite great storylines due to its talent moving to other teams, the NBA’s ratings are currently in free fall. While…
12.02.19
Tips For Dealing With Grief During The Holidays

The holidays are always tough for those who’ve lost someone during the year. Whether it be a parent, a beloved…
11.27.19
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the…
11.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close