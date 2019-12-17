CLOSE
YUGGHCK: Pusha T Named Partner In New DC Ramen & Cocktail Bar

The Virginia wordsmith and G.O.O.D. Music president is part of group bringing Kitsuen to the DMV's bustling H Street Corridor of bars and restaurants.

2019 Rolling Loud New York

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Washington, D.C.’s cocktail scene is steadily becoming one of the best in the nation, and a new ramen bar coming to the Nation’s Capital will hopefully bolster those efforts. Pusha T has been named a partner in a new venture named Kitsuen, which aims to be the next hot spot among the vibrant H Street Corridor offerings.

Unsung Cruise

King Push is joining forces with his business partner Terrion Jones, and nightclub owners Wayne Johnson and Tony Perry of Saint Yves and Abigail, respectively to open Kitsuen. The word “kitsuen” translates from Japanese to the word “smoke,” which is as fitting a name we’ve heard in some time regarding the myriad number of spaces opening in and across the DMV region.

Rounding out this powerhouse collective of minds behind Kitsuen are local NBA products Jerami Grant of the Denver Nuggets and his brother, Jerian Grant of the NBA G League squad, Capital City Go-Go; the brothers are the sons of former NBA star, Harvey Grant Lastly, Las Vegas businessman Kyle Eubanks is also a partner in the Kitsuen venture.

Leading the kitchen will be chef Munehiro Mori of Tokyo, bringing with him 25 years of experience in preparing ramen in its traditional manner.

Another key feature of Kitsuen will be a heated outdoor patio perfect for D.C.’s chilly winter nights when patrons might want to grab some fresh air after a night of partying, drinking and getting their proper fill of ramen. D.C’s ramen scene has been bustling for a while but few boast a chef of Mori’s expertise.

Kitsuen is the latest in a number of business investments from Pusha T, adding the bar to his collaborative work with the adidas brand along with serving as president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label among other holdings.

Check out images of Kitsuen below and stayed in the know via their website here.

Kitsuen Ramen and Cocktail Bar DC

Source: kitsuen / Kitsuen

Kitsuen Ramen and Cocktail Bar DC

Source: kitsuen / Kitsuen

Kitsuen Ramen and Cocktail Bar DC

Source: kitsuen / Kitsuen

Kitsuen Ramen and Cocktail Bar DC

Source: kitsuen / Kitsuen

Kitsuen Ramen and Cocktail Bar DC

Source: kitsuen / Kitsuen

Photo: Kitsuen

YUGGHCK: Pusha T Named Partner In New DC Ramen & Cocktail Bar  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pusha T

