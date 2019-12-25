CLOSE
Guns, Cocaine Found On Lil Wayne’s Private Jet: Report

The Young Money honcho's jet was stopped in Miami and charges could be pending.

Lil Wayne might be looking at some time in front of a judge in the coming weeks, this after his private plane was flagged by the authorities in Miami. Upon arriving in Florida, guns and cocaine were found on the Young Money Records honcho’s plane.

The Miami Herald reports that Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Carter, Jr., flew into Miami on Monday and was stopped on the runway after authorities received a tip that marijuana and firearms may have been present on the plane. Miami-Dade Police were initially tipped ahead of alerting the federal authorities who then got hold of a search warrant to investigate the jet at Miami-Opa Iocka Executive Airport, sources tell the Herald.

A federal team consisting of the FBI, the Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and others entered the plane with assistance from Miami-Dade Police. Despite the findings, Lil Wayne’s defense attorney Howard Srenbick said that his client was free to go at the scene as was not charged at the time. It appears that no charges were levied at the time of the search.

Lil Wayne and crew may have dodged a bullet because if charges were indeed handed out at the scene, it would have been possible that the superstar rapper and his entourage would have spent a cozy night in Miami at the Federal Detention Center ahead of a federal court appearance.

Other passengers were present with the 37-year-old artist but they have not been named publicly as of yet. Lil Wayne resides in the Miami Beach area.

