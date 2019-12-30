CLOSE
Devastating: Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones Mourns The Loss Of His 6-Month-Old Son

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones announced devastating news on Saturday, revealing the loss of his 6-month-old son, Marlo.

The cause of the child’s death is not immediately clear, but in a post, Marvin refers to him as a “fighter from day one,” implying that he could have experienced some health issues early on.

Jones posted a heart-breaking tribute to his son on Instagram, saying, “Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo.”

“We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you,” Marvin continued. “Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings 👼🏽👼🏽

Marlo was Marvin’s fifth child with his wife, Jazmyn. The couple have three older sons and a daughter.

The Detroit Lions also posted about the tragic news, writing a loving message for their wide receiver and his family.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a statement. “The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

Since announcing the news, there has been an outpouring of support for Marvin on social media from fans and fellow players.

