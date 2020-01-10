CLOSE
Prince To Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert By Recording Academy

“Despite everything, no one can dictate who you are to other people.”-Prince Roger Nelson

Prince At Wembley Arena

Source: Michael Putland / Getty

It’s been almost four years since the world lost Prince and the Recording Academy plans to celebrate his legacy and contributions to music in an epic way.

On Thursday (Jan. 9), the Recording Academy announced plans to honor the Purple One with an all-star concert aptly titled, “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince,” that includes performances by Usher, Common, Earth Wind & Fire, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and H.E.R..

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” Deborah Dugna, President/CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-GRAMMYs special.”

In addition to performances, the star-student event will feature some of “The Beautiful Ones” artist’s friends and collaborators including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Sheila E., who was tapped to be the co-musical director of the performance event.

Prince’s start in music broke grounds by successfully negotiating with Warner Bros. Records to not only let him produce his 1978 debut album, For You, but to play all 27 instruments featured on the project. In 1984, Prince achieved international fame with the release of his album and film, Purple Rain.

With more than 40 RIAA certifications, ranging from platinum to diamond, Prince’s catalog includes 19 Top 10 singles and five No. 1 hits, including the GRAMMY-winning “Kiss,” as well as five chart-topping albums, including the GRAMMY-winning Purple Rain. Throughout his career, Prince garnered seven GRAMMY Awards, and 38 GRAMMY nominations overall, and he was presented with the Academy’s President’s Merit Award in 1985. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and received the Icon Award at the 2013 Billboard Awards.

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The event will be broadcast on CBS later this year.

For tickets for the concert and more information, click here for more information.

