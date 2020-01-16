CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Damon “Dame” Dash Suing We TV Over Allowing Son To Drink Liquor

Dash's son, Boogie Dash, is a cast member of the network's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' series, and says there was an agreement on no drinking made.

WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Damon “Dame” Dash has launched a lawsuit against the We TV network because he claims they allowed his son, Damon “Boogie” Dash to drink alcohol on the Growing Up Hip Hop show to help increase ratings. The former Roc-A-Fella executive says that We TV verbally agreed to not give Boogie Dash alcohol but says the network pushed it on the younger Dash anyway.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

TMZ reports that Dash, 48, filed paperwork alleging that We TV fed his 29-year-old son booze in an effort to jazz up the show. The outlet says that the family suffered emotional distress because of the network giving Boogie access to drinks. Dash also says We TV also owes him money for work he performed for Growing Up Hip Hop.

Dash shared in the filings that there is a court order to direct any money earned from We TV to his creditors, but says We TV is actually keeping the cash away from him for unknown reasons. In the papers, Dash wants whatever owed monies to go to his company, Poppington.

Since late last year, Dash has been embroiled in a number of financial struggles, including being unable to pay a $2,400 debt last November. He also owes back child support in the hundreds of thousands. The women seeking the back support, Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales, are looking to take what’s owed to them from the $5 million settlement between director Lee Daniels and Dash. Roy and Morales launched a lawsuit last year to obtain the owed child support payments.

Photo: Getty

Damon “Dame” Dash Suing We TV Over Allowing Son To Drink Liquor  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dame Dash

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close