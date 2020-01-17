CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges In Inmate’s 2014 Death

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges in connection with an inmate’s 2014 death, just before the case was set for a second trial.

NOLA.com reports, 19-year-old Nimali Henry died alone in a St. Bernard jail cell because she wasn’t given medication for a rare blood condition, Andre Dominick and Lisa Vaccarella pleaded guilty to federal charges that could land them in prison.

Unsung Cruise

Dominick, a captain at the jail, pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under the color of law, for failing to secure Henry needed medical treatment. He reportedly faces a maximum penalty of life in prison at a June 10 sentencing.

Vaccarella, a deputy, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and lying to the FBI when she claimed she didn’t know Henry needed help. She faces up to eight years in prison at an April 29 hearing.

Another jail guard, Debra Becnel, pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI. She faces up to five years in prison at an April 22 sentencing.

Henry’s April 1, 2014, death in custody resulted in a federal investigation that revealed “widespread indifference from guards to her disorder,” known as TTP, according to reports.

A total of four jail employees were charged in December 2015. One pleaded guilty in 2018, admitting that he did nothing to help Henry during her dying days.

Federal prosecutors attempted to put the remaining three defendants on trial in November 2018. But that proceeding was stopped after Dominick shot himself in the torso.

According to NOLA.com, witnesses said in the days after Henry was arrested on minor charges, she told both inmates and guards that she needed medicine in order to live.

But even after an incident in which Henry struggled to breathe and collapsed on her bunk room’s floor, nobody brought her the medicine or called an ambulance. Instead, guards put her in an isolation cell, where she died of a blood clot.

Celebrity Jailbirds

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Jailbirds

Continue reading Celebrity Jailbirds

Celebrity Jailbirds

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges In Inmate’s 2014 Death  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
Louisiana Jail Guards Plead Guilty To Federal Charges…

Two Louisiana jail guards, including one who shot himself during the middle of his 2018 trial, pleaded guilty Thursday to…
01.20.20
Catholic School Responds To ‘Shocking’ Photo Of Student…

A Catholic school in Virginia is investigating an incident in which a student posted a photo wearing Blackface with the…
01.20.20
White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At…

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t…
01.20.20
Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody…

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal,…
01.17.20
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close