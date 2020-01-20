CLOSE
Report Shows Baltimore Has The Highest Rate Of STD’s In The Country

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Baltimore City has the highest STD rate in America, according to Innerbody.com.

The report states, Baltimore jumped to the #1 position from #6 last year. Per every 100,000 people, there were a reported 2,004 STD cases in Baltimore.

There were 7,636 cases of chlamydia, 4,231 cases of gonorrhea, 207 cases of HIV and 210 cases of syphilis.

The Top 10 Cities with the Highest STD Rates

1. Baltimore

2. Jackson, MS

3. Philadelphia, PA

4. San Francisco, CA

5. Montgomery, Al

6. Augusta, GA

7. Milwaukee, WI

8. Killeen, TX

9. Shreveport, LA

10. Indianapolis, IN

Report Shows Baltimore Has The Highest Rate Of STD’s In The Country  was originally published on 92q.com

