CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Newspapers Edited By Frederick Douglass Now Available Online

Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist, orator and author who escaped slavery in the 19th century, was also a newspaper editor. And now, the newspapers Douglass edited between 1847 and 1874 are available for free online through the Library of Congress.

Unsung Cruise

On Saturday, the library tweeted, “NEW ONLINE: We have just made available newspapers edited by Frederick Douglass.”

The first issue of The North Star, a paper Douglass founded and edited, had the motto “Right Is of No Sex–Truth Is of No Color–God Is the Father of Us All, and All We Are Brethren” printed across the front page.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The first issue of the paper was published in 1847 and is among 568 issues now available online.

“Douglass believed in the importance of the black press and in his leadership role within it, despite the struggles of earlier black newspaper enterprises,” according to the Library of Congress.

In the newly digitized collection are issues of three papers that Douglass edited: The North StarFrederick Douglass’ Paper and the New National Era.

According to the library, Douglass got most of the money he needed to start The North Star from a speaking tour in England, Ireland and Scotland.

He said in a column that The North Star was meant to “promote the moral and intellectual improvement of the colored people.

You can explore the collection of newspapers here.

Newspapers Edited By Frederick Douglass Now Available Online  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Frederick Douglass

Videos
Latest
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close