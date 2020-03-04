Phone Check: Carl Thomas Talks To Steph Lova About Diddy, Contracts and ‘Emotional’ 20 Year Anniversary

Steph Lova
| 03.04.20
I think this might be a regular feature on my show because everybody likes some face time with their favorite artists.

This time, I got up close and personal with R&B crooner and former Bad Boy recording artist Carl Thomas! Carl has some of the best R&B hits that everybody loves including “I Wish,” “Summer Rain” and many more from his Emotional album.

Carl talked to Steph about growing up in Illinois, how knowing Biggie lead him to Puffy and signing to Bad Boy and his plans for a new EP and children’s book!

Carl Thomas

