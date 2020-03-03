Mike Hill Talks About His New Book And Relationship With Cynthia Bailey

Mike Hill is an accomplished Fox Sportscaster and will be on the next season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta with his soon to be wife, Cynthia Bailey. Somehow he found time in his busy schedule to write a book which he titled, “Open Mike.”

He tells the D.L. Hughley Show team that the book tells the story of his life. “I’m exposing myself” he says. “I didn’t write this book to sell it,” he continued, “I wrote this book because I needed some kind of therapy.” He felt that people knew him from TV but they didn’t really know his story. He shares intimate details of his life and stories that until now have been personal.

Hill explains that he doesn’t believe that he would be with Cynthia Bailey had he not written this book. The pair became close during the writing process and he was able to be very open and honest with her about his past from the start of the relationship.

The book can be purchased where ever books were sold.

Jamai Harris Posted 19 hours ago

