Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting In The Street, Just Throw The Whole Year Away 

Source: Nora Carol Photography / Getty

Man, oh man. The past three months have been nothing short of wild, crazy, random and unpredictable. It’s almost as if the book of Revelations, or any “end of the world, armageddon” movie has come to life. On a personal and global scale, the energy just feels strange and chaotic. We started out the new decade with a great loss as Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and more families passed away in a helicopter accident. The 2020 Presidential Elections have been nothing short of a circus. Oh, and let’s not forget the threat of a World War III.

But one of the major causes of public hysteria this year has been the Coronavirus Outbreak. Covid-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that reportedly has never been encountered before. Like other coronaviruses, it has come from animals. As of 12 March, more than 125,000 people have been infected in more than 80 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The pandemic has not only caused a frenzy amongst humans — animals are feeling the chaos too. So much so that a city in Thailand was recently swarmed by hundreds of monkeys in search of food because there were no tourists to feed them, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Newsweek:

On a normal day in Lopburi, the monkeys would be fed by hundreds of tourists but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, tourism numbers have seen a drastic decrease, forcing the monkeys to find food on their own. The coronavirus outbreak has sparked a 44 percent decrease in tourism numbers in February compared to February 2019.

In the viral video making its rounds on social media, the monkeys are seen battling it out for the limited amount of food they found lying around the city.

An eyewitness who watched the whole thing go down told The Daily Mail:

“They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys. They went crazy for a single piece of food. I’ve never seen them this aggressive. I think the monkeys were very, very hungry. They’re normally a lot of tourists here to feed the monkeys but now there are not as many, because of the coronavirus.”.

Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting In The Street, Just Throw The Whole Year Away

