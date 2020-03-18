We forget about ourselves, but during times like these, you’ll see you have a little more time to cater to yourself and become the best you.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Get Your Sleep

Grab your sleep. Now it’s time to take it back to pre-school, schedule a naptime. Get your rest and see the brighter and better you.

Drink Plenty Of Water

Drinking water is a must but spring water is the best. It’ll make you fell far more hydrated than you think. It’s reported that you need eight 8-ounce glasses a day.

Take Time For Meditation

Set time to meditate, it doesn’t have to be an hour or even thirty minutes. You can take about 8 minutes to focus your thoughts. Meditation is something you can take with you back to work. On your lunch break, grab a few minutes to find your peace.

Gain Some Natural Light

You might feel like this is a dark time, but it isn’t. The days are still bright, so open a window and benefit from the vitamin D shining in your window.

Keep Up Your Hygiene

Not saying you didn’t take a bath before, but maybe you were too busy and always took a shower. Give yourself 30 minutes to soak in the tub, add a little Epson salt or baking soda.

These tips, get you to selfishly give time back to yourself. In the words of Maxine Waters, it’s time to reclaim your time.

5 Things You Can You Do To Better Yourself When You’re Stuck In The House was originally published on foxync.com

Victoria Posted 21 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: