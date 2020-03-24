CLOSE
Simon Rex Was Offered $70K To Lie About Dating Meghan Markle

The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Actor Simon Rex revealed that British tabloids tries to bribe him to lie about his relationship with his former co-star Meghan Markle.

The former MTV VJ, 45, explained during a recent podcast that U.K. press outlets offered him up to $70,000 to exaggerate the details of his friendship with the retired actress.

Rex states that “Nothing happened, We never even kissed” He also stated that they hung out once in a very non-dating way.

He said they met while working on a short-lived series called Cuts in 2005. The show was about the challenges faced by the employees of a fictional family run barber shop in Baltimore!

It’s a wonder why Meghan ran for hills, seems like the British press had it in for her since day 1. #TheSLP

Close