A woman in her 40’s from Montgomery County becomes the 3rd recorded death due to the COVID-19 virus.

The Maryland Department of Health announced late Saturday night that the Montgomery County residence had passed away from the coronavirus and disclosed that she had suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Governor Larry Hogan Tweeted on Sunday:

We are devastated to learn that another Marylander has passed away as a result of COVID-19. Please join us in praying for all those who have lost a loved one, as we continue to pray for one another during this difficult time. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 22, 2020

Source: WBAL-TV

Montgomery County Woman Becomes 3rd Death From COVID-19 In Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Jason Rodriguez Posted 2 hours ago

