HOW TO: Homemade Disinfectant Recipe

The CDC says the Coronavirus is capable of living on surfaces such as cardboard for 24 hours.

In addition, Covid-19 can last up to 2 or 3 days on plastic and stainless steel. So make sure you clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces such as: doorknobs, table surfaces, chairs (seat, back & arms), kitchen counters, faucet knobs, toilet seat and handles, light switches, tv remotes and kids game controllers.

And if you can’t find any Clorox/Lysol wipes no worries all you need is bleach and water to make your own disinfectant. First, wear clothes you dont mind spilling on. Next, grab a pair of rubber gloves and shoes. Pin your hair back. Then mix 1 cup of bleach with 5 gallons of water. Next carefully pour the bleach into a container then add the water.

Increase the amounts of bleach and water prportionally to make a larger amount of disinfectant solution. Finally place a tight lid on the container and gently shake it back and forth a few times. And NEVER add any other ingredient to the bleach solution. #TheSLP

