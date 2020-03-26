CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Club Quarantine: DJ D-Nice Launches Homeschool Playlist on Spotify

Issa vibe.

Def Jam Christmas Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A bright spot during this pandemic has been how the creative community has provided free entertainment for the masses. One that stole the show is now on global stage.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D-Nice Homeschool

Source: Spotify / Spotify

Last week DJ D-Nice had the globe partying during a 9-hour plus set that distracted the masses from the gloomy cloud that is over the human race. While it started off with only a couple of thousand viewers the virtual attendee list grew to be a who’s who of celebrities including Rihanna, Will Smith and Michelle Obama. By the end of the mix the Boogie Down Productions member was playing to over 70,000 Instagram users.

Today, the club will open again as DJ D-Nice launches an exclusive Homeschool playlist, exclusively on Spotify, of over 50 songs from The Emotions’ “Best of My Love” to Stevie Wonder’s “All I Do” to Bonnie Pointer’s “Free Me From My Freedom,” and more, encouraging fans to try to stay positive and keep dancing. DJ D-Nice is a fan of Spotify’s, having spun at their Best New Artist party in 2019 and 2020.

Derrick expressed his enthusiasm for the slot in a formal statement. “I am honored and humbled to partner with Spotify on the official Homeschool Playlist. This list will rotate on songs that are guaranteed to make listeners dance and enjoy themselves. Stay tuned for more updates to this list.”

DJ D-Nice’s Homeschool Spotify Playlist can be streamed here.

Club Quarantine: DJ D-Nice Launches Homeschool Playlist on Spotify  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

DJ D-Nice

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hands with US - Dollars.
How To Get Your Stimulus Check Quickly?

It has been voted on discussed and voted on again but at some point it will actually be real for…
03.26.20
Million Rose Pedals Dropped Over Statue Of Liberty Commemorating 70th Anniversary Of D-Day
US Takes Over #1 Spot With Confirmed Coronavirus…

The pandemic known as covid-19 has taken a toll on the world at this point and continues to do so.…
03.26.20
Beloved Charter School Coach Dies; He Was Waiting…

Cornell Charles, a beloved sports coach in New Orleans for Lusher Charter School affectionately known as “Coach Dickey,” died after…
03.26.20
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
Close