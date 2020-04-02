Nikon Streaming Online Photography Classes For Free For The Entire Month

Just because you’re stuck at home because of the coronavirus shutdown doesn’t mean you still can’t be creative or finally kickstart the photography hobby. Nikon is here to help give you some pointers, and here’s the catch it’s free.

That’s right folks Nikon wants to help you keep those photography skills sharp or learn a thing or two. Nikon USA is offering 10 classes from its online school free for all of April.

“Nikon’s mission has always been to empower creators,” the company wrote. “In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged, and growing.”

The courses range from 15 minutes to an hour long and are taught by Nikon ambassadors and pro photographers. The classes are valued at $15, $50, so basically, Nikon is giving away $250 of photo-taking knowledge for free 99. As far as what you will be learning, potential students can look forward to classes like landscape photography, macro photography, fundamentals by Reed Hoffman, or “The Art of Making Music Videos” with Chris Hershman.

There are more camera-specific like a hands-on course with Nikon’s SB-5000 Speedlight or a Z50 video course taught by Kitty Peters. To sign up, all you have to do is provide your name and address to Nikon. To sign up now, which you most definitely should, you can head here.

Combine this with Apple’s now extended 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X, and you’re photography/videography game will be on point.

Photo: David Becker / Getty

