CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Insecure’ Bae: These Fine ASL Pics Of Christina Elmore Will Make Your Day 

Premiere Of BET's "Twenties"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Season 4 of Insecure premiered on Easter Sunday (now known as Issa Sunday) and fans are happy as ever that their favorite show is back!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Especially the Lawrence-hive.

GIF by Insecure on HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

Without giving too much away, the premiere episode of the season 4 gave us a deeper look into Issa and Condola’s friendship. Remember, Condola is helping Issa with her event, and she’s also dating Lawrence. 

Molly is working things out with Asian Bae, whom she seems happy with until she finds out he’s dating other people. 

And so far Tiffany and Kelly are still Tiffany and Kelly. And yes, Tiffany is still pregnant. Speaking of Tiffany, we also find out in the first episode that she knew about Condola and Lawrence the entire time. But enough with the spoilers. Let’s get into Christina Elmore, a.k.a. Condola. You may know her from her feature film debut in Fruitvale Station, TNT’s The Last Ship or Lena Waithe’s BET series Twenties.

 

And now the 33-year old budding actress and Harvard grad has joined the Insecure Universe as someone we’re not sure if we should be rooting for or not. 

But we’re definitely rooting for Christina in real life. Since the The Last Ship ended in 2018, she’s had time to venture out and work on other projects. And judging by her amazing talent and the body of work she chooses, Christina Elmore is way on her way to being a household name.

And here are some gorgeous pics of the actress that will make your Monday brighter. 

2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 8

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Twenties Screening Chicago

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

View this post on Instagram

Snip. Snip. 💇🏽‍♀️

A post shared by CHRISTINA ELMORE (@christina.elmore) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

I ain't sorry.

A post shared by CHRISTINA ELMORE (@christina.elmore) on

‘Insecure’ Bae: These Fine ASL Pics Of Christina Elmore Will Make Your Day   was originally published on globalgrind.com

Christina Elmore , HBO , insecure

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close