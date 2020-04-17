CLOSE
Charm City
Here’s How You Apply For Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty

Maryland has seen a big jump in unemployment claims since businesses started closing because of the coronavirus.

The system has been jammed up with more than 108,000 new applications in Maryland just last week. The governor announced actions to help ease the backlog.

According to the Maryland Department of Labor, Residents who are eligible for unemployment will receive back pay starting from the day after they stopped working even if they aren’t able to file yet.

Due to the big volume, the Department of Labor came up with a way to try and make things more efficient. It now suggests filing new claims based on your last name: Anyone with a last name that starts with the letters A to F should file their claim on Monday,

G to N should file on Tuesday and O to Z on Wednesday

On Thursdays and Fridays, anyone can file over the phone. On Thursdays through Sundays, anyone can file online.

The Unemployment Insurance Claim Center hours have extended weekdays to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at 410-949-0022. New email address to answer specific questions about disputed claims: UI.disqualifiedclaims@maryland.gov.

Starting April 17, everyone eligible for benefits ending the week of April 4 will begin receiving an additional $600 per week as part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program on top of current regular benefits.

