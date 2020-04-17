[VIDEO] Watch Nori Nori interview the Mayor of R&B and Grammy Award Winning Producer Troy Taylor

He most recently produced Lil Duval’s “Nasty” record that features Jaquees & Tank and Dru Hill’s latest single “What You Need.”

He’s also recently produced singles on Jacquees & YK Osiris’ new projects, and he produced forthcoming Trey Songz music (Anticipation 1 & 2 will be re-released to streaming platforms soon).

Taylor witnessed Johnta Austin win the battle against Neyo as Taylor was Austin’s mentor, and as Tayor allowed Johnta to host the battle from his studio.

The Mayor of R&B Troy Taylor checked in with our very own Nori Nori on her IG Live and chopped it up. Troy Taylor shared how it is time for the world to reset in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He spoke about his connection to the Clark Sisters and the C.O.G.I.C. Church and how he met Carl Thomas. He gave insight into the versus battle with Johnta Austin and Neyo. Shout out to Johnta Austin who jumped in the comments and was dropping nuggets about Troy and giving us Coming to America movie quotes. Troy opened up about his dating life and how he has grown as a man. He speaks on his role as Mayor of R&B plus gives us an exclusive about Trey Songz. The wait is almost over and a new generation of fans will enjoy The Anticipation. Sit back, relax and watch this candid interview. Get to know the one and only 3X Grammy Award Winning Producer Troy Taylor!