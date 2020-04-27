CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

A Fan Drops Six Figures On A Date With Ciara & Russell Wilson For All In Challenge

Ciara and Russell Wilson are unofficially crowned the fans’ favorite couple after a fan dropped six figures to spend a double date with them!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Seahawks quarterback and singer auctioned off a double date for the All In Challenge which is a campaign to raise money to feed children and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.  TMZ reports the top bid for the date was set at $32,000 on Friday morning until a superfan came along and snatched the date for $240,000.

The fan is currently anonymous.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The date includes going out to eat with the couple at their favorite restaurant and use of a private jet. Other biddings look like Meek Mill’s 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for $320,00, golf and dinner with Peyton Manning in your hometown for $525,000.00, and other various sporting related fun.

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraiser started by Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and founder of sports apparel company Fanatics. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward helping citizens who’ve been affected by this pandemic and in helping the shortage of food resources our nation is facing.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

A Fan Drops Six Figures On A Date With Ciara & Russell Wilson For All In Challenge  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Ciara , Russell Wilson

Videos
Latest
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Close