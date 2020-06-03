Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To The National Black Justice Coalition Now!

If you’re a Sephora connoisseur and have reward points you’ve been saving, instead of using them for perfume samples or mascara, use them for something better, and bigger.

Starting this week, you can take those Beauty Insider points, regardless if you have VIP status or not, and donate them to the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), a civil-rights organization dedicated to empowering “black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and same-gender loving (LGBTQ/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS.”

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to the Insider, customers took to Twitter shared the news of the recent initiative:

**ATTENTION ALL MAKEUP LOVERS** you can use ur SEPHORA INSIDER POINTS to DONATE. PLEASE spread the word 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jQ1n2CMBxu — Ash (@ash_gite) June 2, 2020

HEADS UP!! If you have a @Sephora account and have extra Beauty Insider Points you can use them to donate to the National Black Justice Coalition! #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/IBDQo1QcqD — tyler (@tylermooore) June 2, 2020

ATTENTION: YOUR SEPHORA BEAUTY INSIDER POINTS CAN NOW BE REDEEMED FOR DONATIONS TO THE NATIONAL BLACK JUSTICE COALITION!!! pic.twitter.com/bFxfnDFetc — Hayley (@h_donz) June 3, 2020

So how does it work?

The Insider reported that for “500 points nets you a $10 donation, 1000 points is a $20 donation, and so forth. If you have a plethora of points (over 1500), you can make multiple donations.”

In a statement, Sephora explained why now was the time to step up.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of George Floyd and the pain experienced by African Americans and communities of color across America,” Sephora’s statement said.

“We believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter and we are committed to using our platforms and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black lives.”

While NBJC is the org currently reaping the benefits of Sephora’s program, the beauty brand is clear that they have donated to multiple organizations as well.

“We are also proud to have given more than $1 million to support organizations in our communities, like National CARES Mentoring Movement, the Center for Urban Families, the NAACP, the National Black Justice Coalition, and the National Black Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women’s Roundtable, all of which are building up Black communities and leading the fight for racial justice and equity,” the wrote.

Adding, “This is not the beginning of our work and will not be the end. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, colleagues, friends and the community.”

OK, Sephora. We see you opening your purse.

Learn more about the National Black Justice Coalition here.

Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To The National Black Justice Coalition Now! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: