Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To The National Black Justice Coalition Now!

The popular beauty franchise is using their Beauty Insider Program to help fund the Black LGBTQ organization.

Sephora cosmetics store on 34th street closed due to ongoing...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

If you’re a Sephora connoisseur and have reward points you’ve been saving, instead of using them for perfume samples or mascara, use them for something better, and bigger.

Starting this week, you can take those Beauty Insider points, regardless if you have VIP status or not, and donate them to the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), a civil-rights organization dedicated to empowering “black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and same-gender loving (LGBTQ/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS.”

According to the Insider, customers took to Twitter shared the news of the recent initiative:

So how does it work?

The Insider reported that for “500 points nets you a $10 donation, 1000 points is a $20 donation, and so forth. If you have a plethora of points (over 1500), you can make multiple donations.”

In a statement, Sephora explained why now was the time to step up.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of George Floyd and the pain experienced by African Americans and communities of color across America,” Sephora’s statement said.

“We believe unequivocally that Black Lives Matter and we are committed to using our platforms and resources to stand against racism and injustice, to amplify Black voices, and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Black lives.”

While NBJC is the org currently reaping the benefits of Sephora’s program, the beauty brand is clear that they have donated to multiple organizations as well.

“We are also proud to have given more than $1 million to support organizations in our communities, like National CARES Mentoring Movement, the Center for Urban Families, the NAACP, the National Black Justice Coalition, and the National Black Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women’s Roundtable, all of which are building up Black communities and leading the fight for racial justice and equity,” the wrote.

Adding, “This is not the beginning of our work and will not be the end. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, colleagues, friends and the community.”

 

OK, Sephora. We see you opening your purse.

Learn more about the National Black Justice Coalition here

Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To The National Black Justice Coalition Now!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

