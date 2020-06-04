CLOSE
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After Murdering Him

Could've seen this coming a mile away...

ahmaud arbery

Source: change.org / other

While the country protests and demands justice for the lynching of George Floyd, the details of the racially motivated murder of Ahmaud Arbery have been flying under the radar but best believe they’re as damning as we’d thought they’d be.

TMZ is reporting that at a recent hearing for Arbery’s muderers, Gregory and Travis McMichael, the detective took the stand and recalled the scene of the crime and the racial slur used after the McMichaels murdered the 25-year-old while he was jogging.

According to the detective’s testimony … Bryan told cops he heard Travis refer to Arbery as a “f***ing n*****” after he shot him, while Ahmaud was on the ground and before police arrived at the scene.

Of course he did.

Though the McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. tried to use that “he fit the description” claim to justify harassing and murdering Arbery in cold blood, video evidence and witnesses poured cold water on that f*ckery and all three men have been arrested and held without bond a whole month after the killing. Bryan though was able to skate for a little longer as police initially didn’t charge him with a crime.

As we reported … authorities allege Bryan “did attempt to confine and detain Ahmaud Arbery without legal authority, by attempting to confine …” adding, Bryan was “utilizing his vehicle on multiple occasions during the above time frame, with the intention of confining and detaining Arbery.”
So, the felony is false imprisonment, and if such a felony results in someone’s death, that person can be charged with felony murder.
Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an innocent Black man, but actually holding them accountable is another story on it’s own.

