You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For Black Skin

If there is one makeup must-have for Black women, bronzer is definitely that girl! While it’s easy to think that your foundation, concealer, blush, and highlighter are all you need to pull off a stunning beauty beat, you’d be surprised to see how the right bronzer can upgrade your makeup.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

And we’re not talking about those old school formulas that give your face a chalky look on your melanin-rich skin. These days bronzers come in an array of formulas including stick, cream, powder offerings to give your face the finish you’re looking for.

So, what’s the hype about bronzer? With so many makeup products out there, it’s no surprise that many people classify bronzer as an optional find, but when it comes to brown skin tones, this essential can make all the difference. Bronzer adds warmth, definition to skin to help give your skin a bright and vibrant look. In other words, you can achieve a sun-kissed glow with a few swipes.

Down to upgrade your makeup collection with the finest primers for brown skin? Get ready to take some notes so you know which one to grab on your next shopping trip.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

1.PRIME BEAUTY BRONZEVILLE BROWNZER

If you don’t have all the tea on the Prime Beauty Cosmetics Bronzeville Brownzer ($21, Primebeautycosmetics.com) it’s time to listen up. This medium brown matte bronzer comes in major clutch to define your features and give you buildable coverage. A favorite picks among celebrities and beauty tastemakers such as Jackie Aina, Ryan Destiny, Dreezy, Ndeye Pineda, and more, this bronzer is where it’s at.

2. FENTY BEAUTY CHEEKS OUT FREESTYLE CREAM BRONZER

What can we say? Fenty Beauty continues to excess our wildest expectations. And the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer ($32, Fentybeauty.com) doesn’t disappoint. Offering a non-greasy formula, this offering melts into skin to give you a natural-looking bronze and a soft contour for the perfect finish.

3. MILK MAKEUP MATTE BRONZER

Milk Makeup’s Matte Bronzer ($28, Sephora.com) offers the best of both worlds: hydration and a blendable bronze. Not to mention, this pick is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free to keep your skin in order. And since it comes in a stick formula, this offering can easily be stored.

4. MAKE UP FOR EVER PRO BRONZE FUSION BRONZER

Want a bronzer that goes on creamy and provides a powdery finish? The Make Up For Ever Pro Bronze Fusion Bronzer ($36, Makupforever.com) is the perfect pick. Designed to give your a natural-looking sun-kissed glow, you won’t even look like you’re wearing any makeup once you’re done.

5. IMAN SHEER FINISH BRONZING POWDER

If there is one brand you can trust to give you a bronzer that’s made especially for brown skin girls, Iman Cosmetics is just the one. The brainchild of one of the most notable Black supermodels the industry has seen, Iman, the Sheer Finish Bronzing Powder ($16, Imancosmetics.com) enhances your melanin with one sweep.

6. BOBBI BROWN BRONZING POWDER

A natural-looking bronze makes for the perfect finishing touch to any beauty beat. That’s why we love the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Bronzing Powder ($44, Bobbibrowncosmtics.com). Formulated with the perfect balance of red and brown tones, this bronzer gives your skin a true bronze without the extra.

***

Since we’ve covered the best bronzers for brown skin, it’s only right we point you in the direction of the best beauty tools to apply it with. Of course, when it comes to cream bronzer, you can use a makeup blender or your fingertips to apply color. But if you prefer the look of an air-brushed finish, a bronzer brush, contour brush, or face sculpting brush will come in handy. You can also use theses brushes to apply other bronzer formulas. The goal is to utilize a brush that can provide flawless coverage without missing any areas.

And then there’s the Fenty Beauty Sculpting Bronzer Brush ($34, Fentybeauty.com) makes it all easy. This brush has a tapered brush head with a custom paw shape that works to contour products perfectly. Check out the video below of Rihanna working her magic with this brush AND her cream bronzer so you know just what to expect.

Have you found your perfect Bronzer pick? Let us know which one you love in the comments.

You Glow Girl! The 6 Best Bronzers For Black Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: