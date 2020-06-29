Anthony Mackie Has A Problem With The Lack of Diversity In Marvel Studios

Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe might’ve put Anthony Mackie on the Hollywood map and endeared him to millions of comic book fans across the globe, it seems like the Black Mirror actor has a bone to pick with the house that Stan Lee built.

In a recent interview with Variety, Mackie revealed that though he’s happy with his current lead role as The Falcon in the MCU’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he told Daveed Diggs that he does have a problem with the lack of diversity behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. After asking Mackie about his “interactions” with the current Black Lives Matter movement, the Marvel star revealed that he’d like to see some changes made in the industry he currently thrives in.

“When ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ comes out, I’m the lead,” Mackie said. “When ‘Snowpiercer’ came out, you’re the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions. It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.”

He did acknowledge that the classic Black Panther had Black people at the helm of the film, but that in itself was rather racist in his opinion.

“We’ve had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore,” Mackie continued. “He produced ‘Black Panther.’ But then when you do ‘Black Panther,’ you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Though Mackie dreams of seeing more diversity on the set of big budget Marvel productions, he does concede that the most important part of any project is to get the “best person for the job.”

“Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.”

The man does have a point.

Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if The Falcon doesn’t make it out of Marvel’s Phase 4 given his criticism of their behind the scene practices. Just sayin.’ Props for speaking his mind though.

