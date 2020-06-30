CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kanye West Talks Gap Partnership & God With Cody Enterprise

Yeezy has grand visions of a prosperous future for the people....

Celebrity Sightings By Will - 2012

Source: Will / Getty

With his partnership with the Gap officially underway, Kanye West continues to branch out his fashion vision for the masses and live out the dream he’s had since he was an employee at the clothing retail company.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

In a recent interview with Cody Enterprise, Yeezus touched on his latest “business enterprise” venture between his Yeezy brand and the decades old clothing brand and revealed his plans to have local production of his line by the end of 2020. While the Gap may seem like an old choice to new school Hip-Hoppers whom seem to gravitate towards more hypebeast brands such as Supreme, Off-White and whatnot, us older heads remember the time when Gap clothing was a hot item in these streets, and Kanye does as well.

“I loved folding clothes at the Gap too, that was an aspirational job for me,” he said. “When everybody in my school was wearing oversized clothes, I was ‘gapped’ out. That was always my style.”

Aside from just creating some clothing that are “outside of space and time,” Kanye also aims to create jobs through Cody with his new partnership and his business director, Matt George said ultimately “many of the positions will be entry-level with highly specialized training provided, to allow for a local workforce that will be heavily sourced for the manufacturing jobs.”

Sounds like a good plan, but time will tell if it actually manifests as intended.

But of course you can’t talk to Yeezus without talking God and in the interview Ye explained the “love” he has for his Monster Lake Ranch property in Wyoming and the motive behind his Sunday Services.

“I stay as obedient to Jesus Christ as a man can be and allow God to use me and do everything I can to not be in the way of the blessings,” West said. “Ways that he can use me – simply, I’m here to be of service and be a servant to Jesus Christ, to my wife and children, to my uncles, aunts and cousins, to my friends, to my community, and you know I got to do it to my country.”

He might’ve reputed his support of Donald Trump but he sure as hell still sounds like hardcore Trump supporters be sounding. Just sayin.’

Kanye West Talks Gap Partnership & God With Cody Enterprise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.01.20
‘A New Low’: Elijah McClain’s Family Reacts To…

Reports describe a shockingly insensitive act in the midst of protest.
07.01.20
George Floyd’s Murder Case Could Move To Whiter…

Moving George Floyd's case out of Minneapolis could mean less diverse jury pools that are more sympathetic to police officers,…
06.30.20
White Driver Screaming ‘I Hang Ni**ers’ At Black…

Former employers also speak out.
06.30.20
272 NYPD Officers File For Retirement After Black…

While people don't want to abolish the police force entirely, we would like to see resources go to other programs…
06.30.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Close