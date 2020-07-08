CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From Coronavirus Than Women

(COVID-19), desperate man going through the coronavirus quarantine at home

Source: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study.

“Women have a better response to infections than men do,” Dr. Richard Pomerantz, of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. “Their immune system is more revved up to deal with infection.”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

While men and women are equally as likely to contract Coronavirus, one analysis of 5,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York City showed that more than 60% were men.

Doctors say a woman’s estrogen level also helps fight the disease allowing them to recover from COVID-19 faster, leaving less complications to come up.

As a result, doctors are urging men to be extra vigilant in taking precautions.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From Coronavirus Than Women  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

coronavirus

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…

Breonna Taylor's family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after…
07.08.20
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
NBA Will Allow Players To Display Social Justice…

This latest move only further showcases how the NBA is more representative of the culture as players were quick to…
07.06.20
Close