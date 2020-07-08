CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be Charged With Filing A False Police Report

Almost three months after her shenanigans caused an uproar in the face of continuous violence on Black men and women in America, Amy Cooper will face the consequences for the May 25 incident in Central Park, where she called 911 on a Black birdwatcher named Christian Cooper after he asked her to leash her dog in a popular area of the park.

According to The New York Times, Cooper will face charges of filing a false report, a misdemeanor that could lead up to a year in jail if found guilty. She is expected to return to court on October 14.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

“We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable,” said Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney.

The charges present the first time a white person in America has faced charges over filing a false police report, even though these tiring events continue to occur –so much so that The New York Times created a satirical op-ed on the matter, featuring actress Niecy Nash.

In response to the charge, Christian Cooper told the Times that he “no reaction.”

Amy Cooper’s lawyer however is still trying to retain public sympathy over a grown woman who decided to revert to a poorly planned tactic seeded in racism.

“She lost her job, her home, and her public life,” her attorney Robert Barnes said. “Now some demand her freedom? How many lives are we going to destroy over misunderstood 60-second videos on social media?”

While Amy Cooper has apologized to a non-apology, her actions should serve as a lesson to others who will undoubtedly be outed with a social media video that exposes their vileness.

Lawmakers are also becoming in tune with the environment and have worked to create laws to combat actions like Cooper’s. In New York state, legislators approved a bill that would allow “a private right of action” if they believe someone falsely called the police on them because of race, gender, or any other category filed an under-protected class.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be Charged With Filing A False Police Report  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…

Breonna Taylor's family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after…
07.08.20
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
Close